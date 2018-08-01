Governor OKOTH OBADO in trouble for impregnating SHARON OTIENO, kidnapping her before murdering her in cold blood

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado is on the spot for all the wrong reasons.





This is after he was accused of kidnapping Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University Student, and murdering her after he found out he had impregnated her.





The lifeless body of the 26-year-old student was discovered abandoned in Kodera Forest, about a two-hour drive from Migori County, a day after she was abducted alongside Nation Media Group journalist, Barrack Oduor.





A section of leaders from the County have demanded Obado to be taken into custody as they called for speedy investigations and immediate justice for the deceased student's family.





"The brutal murder of Sharon Otieno is deeply disturbing.”





“Human life is sacred, cannot be taken so recklessly.”





“Also wishing my friend journalist Barack Oduor a quick recovery.”





“Those behind this heinous act must be brought to book, however high or mighty," said Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga.



