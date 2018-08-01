Governor OKOTH OBADO denies ever having SEX with SHARON OTIENO and murdering her after she fell pregnant! I don’t know her

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, has denied allegations that he orchestrated the kidnapping of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and Nation journalist Barrack Oduor.





Speaking today, Obado also denied ever having an affair with Sharon, who was found dead in Kodero Forest, Homa Bay County, on Tuesday night, a day after the kidnapping incident.





Through his Communication Officer, Nicholas Anyuor, he termed the allegations that Obado impregnated and abandoned the deceased student unsubstantiated and urged the media to let the detectives do their job.





“The police should be allowed to conduct their investigations with no interruptions.”





“The arrest of the Governor’s PA Michael Oyamo is not enough to link the Governor to the abduction," Anyuor said in defence of his boss.





Obado allegedly had an affair with the late Sharon with during which he allegedly got her pregnant, dumped her and refused to take responsibility.





But when she chose to expose him, Obado ordered his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, to 'take care' of Sharon (murder her).



