Governor OBADO betrayed my daughter’s loyalty and slaughtered her like an animal – SHARON OTIENO’s mother, MELIDA AUMA, reveals

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Melida Auma, mother to slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, was overcome by grief with the thought that her daughter's lover, Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, could have aided her gruesome killing.





Speaking yesterday, Auma accused Obado of betraying her daughter's loyalty to him by slaughtering her like an animal despite loving him so much.





He revealed that Sharon really loved Obado but the Governor repaid her love by killing her in cold blood.





“It is so painful and more confusing to think he could have been involved in the inhumane murder of my lovely daughter.”





“My mind is jammed with numerous unanswered question whenever I try to picture how he could have betrayed Sharon who loved him a lot," Melida said after Obado took a plea denying the charge of aiding the murder.



