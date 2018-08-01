Governor ANYANG’ NYONG’O hospitalised, he just slipped and fell on the pavement – But before that, here is what happened to Prof

Friday September 14, 2018 - Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has been hospitalised and is now recovering at Aga Khan University hospital in Nairobi after surgery on his left arm.





This is after he slipped and fell on the pavement while walking.





Nyong’o’s Communication Secretary, Aloice Ager, confirmed that the Kisumu Governor slipped on Tuesday evening and fell on a pavement in Nyeri while walking and fractured his left arm.





"With excruciating pain, he consulted a doctor in Nyeri and an X-ray was performed, revealing the fracture of the humerus bone," read the statement





Last year, Prof Nyong'o underwent a hipbone surgery at the University of California Hospital in San Francisco, and has been surviving on painkillers since then.





“Many may have observed me limping from time to time as we struggled for the betterment of our County and country.”





“Without going into much detail, I have all along been waiting for an opportune moment for the hip replacement surgery as the last solution to my problem,” said Nyong’o.



