Government statement about the gruesome murder of pregnant University student, SHARON OTIENO, by Migori Governor.

Wednesday, September 05, 2018- The Government has pledged speedy investigations into the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and the abduction of journalist Barrack Oduor.

Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe sent condolences to the family of the student who was dating Migori Governor, Okoth Obando, and assured the public that the perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

He also reiterated the Government’s dedication to uphold and protect media freedom.

