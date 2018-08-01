Government Jobs in Kenya - ODPP (16 Vacancies)

Records Management Officer II

Grade: DPP 11/JG ‘J’

V/NO. 171/2018

3 Posts

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· A Bachelors Degree in Information Science/Records Management or 30 any relevant Social Sciences from a recognized institution; and

· A Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution.

OR

· Served in the grade of Records management Officer III or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of two (2) years;

· A Diploma in Records/Information/library Science/Archives Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· A Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated professional competence and achievement of performance targets and results as reflected in the performance appraisal.

Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will be responsible to Records Management Officer I for assigned records management function. Specifically, duties and responsibilities entail:-

· Receiving and dispatching letters and files in a timely manner and in line with the records management policies and procedures, to ensure timely communication that enhances service delivery by ODPP;

· Receiving, marking, and filing letters that have been actioned by officers, to ensure the letters are securely stored and easy to trace and retrieve when required;

· Maintaining file movement registers to ensure the files can be traced when required, and to enhance the security and confidentiality of documents;

· Maintaining security and safety of records in the registry to minimise wear and tear of stored documents, and to protect the ODPP information that can expose risks to ODPP if accessed by unauthorised persons;

· Maintaining proper records of inventory to facilitate ease in retrieval of records when required;

· Implementing the set quality standards in records management to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of service; and

· Supervising the Records Management Officer III to ensure high motivation and performance, and to assist in the development of the Officer in line with the needs of ODPP.





Information Communication Technology Officer II

Grade: DPP 11/JG ‘J’

V/NO. 168/2018

4 Posts

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have:

· A Bachelors degree in computer science, information communication technology, electronics engineering or any other ICT related discipline with a base in information communication technology from a recognized institution.

OR

· Served in the grade of Information Communication Technology Officer III or in an equivalent and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of Two (2) years;

· A Diploma in Computer Science/Information Communication Technology; or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in performance and results.

Responsibilities

An Officer at this level will be responsible to the Information Technology Officer I for assigned Information Communication Technology function. Specifically duties and responsibilities will entail;

· Providing technical support to all users in the organization, to ensure minimal disruptions to the operations of ODPP in the delivery of public prosecutions;

· Configuring and installing new hardware devices, to ensure full utilization of the

organization resources, and to enhance efficiency in operations;

· Developing software applications based on the analysis of the ODPP requirements, to enhance efficiency in the delivery of service;

· Training new users in the use of hardware and software, to ensure the users are comfortable in the use of the resources, and to reduce time wastage;

· Participating in the provision of specifications for new system acquisition, to support the procurement of systems that meet the needs of ODPP, and provide feedback on the performance of the system to ensure enhancements as appropriate;

· Conducting system backup and data restoration when systems fail, to ensure safety of information from loss and corruption;

· Troubleshooting faults in the network, software, hardware, to ensure weaknesses are identified and appropriate solutions developed and implemented, to enhance value for money for ODPP; and

· Managing the network, internet configurations and device sharing, to ensure the user departments at ODPP are connected at all times, in order to enhance efficiency in business operations due to minimal disruptions to connectivity





Personal Secretary II

Grade: DPP 11/JG ‘J’

V/NO. 169/2018

9 posts

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an officer must have:-

· Served in the grade of Personal Secretary III, DPP 12 or in a comparable and relevant position in the Public or Private sector for a minimum period of Two (2) years;

· The following qualifications from the Kenya National Examinations Council or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution:

1. Typewriting III (minimum 50 w.p.m)/Computerized Document Processing III)

Shorthand III (100 w.p.m);

Secretarial Duties II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III;

Business English III/Communications II;

Commerce II;

· A Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution (Ms word, windows, Ms excel, Ms Access and Internet);

· Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in the work performance and results.

Responsibilities

This position is critical in providing work surroundings that is conducive to office visitors, facilitating work of the office one is assigned to, and giving professional support to Secretarial Staff at lower levels in handling unprecedented office matters. Specifically duties and responsibilities will entail;

· Monitoring the usage of resources in the office for proper utilization of resources to ensure cost effectiveness;

· Ensuring smooth communication and coordination of activities within the ODPP and with stakeholders to ensure a strong positive image;

· Supervising junior staff to ensure smooth flow of work within the ODPP;

· Safeguarding the image of the ODPP through provision of high quality customer service;

· Drafting letters as instructed to ensure timely communication by the supervisor as required in the delivery of service;

· Dispatching letters and documents as required in a timely manner, to support the operations of the division;

· Preparing documents as requested to ensure optimal time utilisation by the

ODPP staff in the delivery of service;

· Filing documents for the assigned divisions to ensure the security, safety from tear, and accessibility of the documents when required;

· Binding documents as requested to ensure the documents are easy to use and store, and enhance the image of ODPP;

· Organizing meetings and availing required documents as requested to ensure the meetings happen in a timely manner and that they are fruitful;

· Requisitioning of office stationery to ensure the assigned divisions are supported in the delivery of service, receive the stationery, and manage the storage to ensure proper utilisation of ODPP resources;

· Receiving calls to the assigned divisions to ensure timely communication of information that is critical in the delivery of service 35

· Receiving and directing telephone and fax messages for the office in a timely manner, to ensure the office is equipped with the information necessary for the delivery of service;

· Attending to visitors and clients in line with the set protocol, to ensure the office presents a positive image of ODPP;

· Establishing and maintaining effective communication strategies for the office to enhance the speed and quality of information flow between the office and other ODPP offices;

· Maintaining inventory of office supplies to support cost management for the office;

· Coordinating and arranging for meetings, workshop and conferences to preparedness for the meetings;

· Managing both incoming and outgoing files and mail to ensure information is communicated in a timely manner, and to track the movement of documents that is critical in the management of the security of information;

· Managing the delivery of files and mail to the relevant staff in line with the ODPP policies and procedures, to ensure the document movement is easy to track and to enhance information confidentiality;

· Managing the cleanliness of the office to facilitate conducive working environment and to enhance the image of ODPP;

· Managing office machines for functional and minimal disruptions to the operations of the office; and

Responding to routine correspondence.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications by completing ONE application form ODPP 1. http://www.odpp.go.ke/download/odpp-form-1-application-for-employment/

The candidates should attach COPIES of the following documents to their application form:

· National Identity Card

· Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

· Any supporting documents and testimonials

· Letter of appointment to their current substantive post

· Letter of appointment to their previous post

· Detailed Curriculum Vitae and

· Clearance certificate from the following bodies :-

1. Law Society of Kenya for Lawyers

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Kenya Revenue Authority

4. Criminal Investigation Department 40

5. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

6. Any other Professional bodies to which the candidate is a member