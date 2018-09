Government Jobs in Kenya - Kitui

Kitui County Public Service Board (CPSB) is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act, 2012 pursuant to Article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Section 59 of the County Governments Act 2012 outlines the functions of the CPSB among them being “appoint persons to hold or act in offices of the county public service including in the Boards of cities and urban areas within the county and to confirm appointments”.