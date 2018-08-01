Government Jobs in Kenya - Kitui

Senior Driver

Kitui County Public Service Board (CPSB) is a body corporate established under Section 57 of the County Governments Act, 2012 pursuant to Article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Section 59 of the County Governments Act 2012 outlines the functions of the CPSB among them being “appoint persons to hold or act in offices of the county public service including in the Boards of cities and urban areas within the county and to confirm appointments”.

Pursuant to the above constitutional and legal provision, Kitui CPSB invites applications from qualified persons to be considered for the positions below in the County Ministry of Trade Cooperatives and Investments.

JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 12’ (G)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 19,770 x 830 – 20,600 x 870 – 21,470 x 910 – 22,380 x 960 – 23,340 x 1,010 – 24,350 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent

Requirements

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D (Plain) or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class(es) of vehicle(s) an officer is required to drive;

· Defensive Driving Certificate from the Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

· First Aid certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John Ambulance, Kenya

· Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT ) or any other recognized institution;

· Passed Suitability for Senior Driver;

· Passed Occupational Trade Test 1for Drivers;

· Valid Certificate of Good Conduct; and

· At least Five (5) years driving experience preferably in heavy commercial vehicles.

Responsibilities:

· Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

· Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure etc.;

· Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

· Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

· Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

· Safety of the passengers and/or good therein; and

· Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

Remuneration:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above position will be as determined by the

Salaries and Remuneration Commission.





Assistant Director – Co-operative Development

JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 05’

Salary Scale: Ksh. 81,940 × 4,100 – 86,040 ×4,300 – 90,340 × 4,510 – 94,850 × 4,750 – 99,600 × 4,980 –

104,580 × 5,220 – 109,800 p.m.

Terms of service: Permanent

Requirements

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Bachelor’s Degree in Co-operatives Management, Commerce, Business Administration, Agriculture, Economics, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Management and Organizational Development, Agribusiness or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Relevant working experience of not less than seven (7) years;

· Demonstrated ability in planning and supervising co-operative work; and

· Relevant Master’s degree and Membership to a professional body/association will be an added advantages.

Responsibilities:

· Providing technical advice in Cooperative development and investment;

· Preparing reports for policy formulation;

· Enforcing compliance with co-operative legislation;

· Designing, coordinating and monitoring the implementation of co-operative activities, programs and policies;

· Carrying out market research and disseminating research findings;

· Promoting value addition;

· Conducting co-operatives banking inspections;

· Undertaking co-operative risk assessment; and

· Designing new financial products and credit policies.

Remuneration:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above position will be as determined by the

Salaries and Remuneration Commission





Director – Trade and Investment

Job Description

JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 03’ (R)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 115,290 × 5,770 – 121,060 × 6,050 – 127,110 × 6,240 – 133,350 × 6,420 – 139,770 ×

6,610 – 146,380 × 6,790 – 153,170 p.m.

Terms of service: Contract

Requirements

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management, Marketing, Economics, Entrepreneurship or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Relevant masters degree;

· Working experience of not less than ten (10) years, five (5) of which should have been in senior

· management or leadership;

· Demonstrated ability to exercise a high degree of professionalism in public service; and

· Membership to relevant professional body will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

The Director, Trade and Investment will report to the Chief Officer, County Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives and Investment and will be responsible for:

· Guiding and supervising the implementation of the County policies, strategies and programs on trade and investment;

· Coordinating trade and investment functions of the County;

· Providing technical guidance and advice on trade and investment issues;

· Overseeing the development of micro-finance and other financial institutions in the County;

· Formulation, implementation and coordination of trade and investment policies, strategies and programs in the County;

· Coordinating research and development on emerging issues on trade and investment;

· Monitoring and evaluating trade and investment programs and policies;

· Preparing periodic and status reports;

· Ensuring that professional guidelines and standards are adhered to; and

· Any other relevant duty as may be assigned by a competent authority.

Remuneration :

· The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above position will be as determined by the

· Salaries and Remuneration Commission.





Director – Marketing & Branding

JOB GROUP ‘CPSB 03’ (R)

Salary Scale: Ksh. 115,290 × 5,770 – 121,060 × 6,050 – 127,110 × 6,240 – 133,350 × 6,420 – 139,770 ×

6,610 – 146,380 × 6,790 – 153,170 p.m.

Requirements

· Be a citizen of Kenya;

· Bachelors degree in Marketing, Strategic Management, Public Administration, Urban and Rural

· Development, Commerce, Economics or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Relevant masters degree;

· Working experience of not less than ten (10) years, five (5) of which should have been in senior management or leadership;

· Demonstrated ability to exercise a high degree of professionalism in public service; and

· Membership to relevant professional body will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities:

· The Director, Marketing and Branding will report to the Chief Officer, County Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives and Investment and will be responsible for:

· Coordinating technical and administrative issues relating to marketing and branding in the County;

· Administration and interpretation of any provisions in the relevant Laws affecting marketing and

branding in the County;

· Management of marketing programs in the County;

· Development, implementation and realization of marketing plans and objectives for the County;

· Overseeing development of wholesale hubs/wholesale markets and tier retail markets in the

distribution value chain;

· Administration and interpretation of provisions of marketing and trade laws that affect the County;

· Collection, collation, storage and retrieval of information obtained from research or any other source using the same to advise the County Government as appropriate;

· Carrying out research for the County on matters to do with and/or related to markets;

· Assisting in the dissemination of research findings on marketing matters in the County; and

· Any other relevant duty as may be assigned by a competent authority.

Remuneration:

The salary, allowances and other benefits attached to the above position will be as determined by the

Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applications should be submitted in a sealed envelope with the position applied for clearly marked on the left side and either hand delivered to the reception desk at the Kitui CPSB offices on Prisons Road, Kitui Town or posted to the following address:

The Board Secretary,

Kitui County Public Service Board,

P.O. Box 33-90200, Kitui.

Important information to all Applicants

Applications should reach the Secretary, County Public Service Board on or before Friday, 21st September 2018.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Shortlisted candidates MUST meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity and will be required to produce clearance/compliance certificates from the following agencies:

1. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

2. Higher Education Loans Board

3. Kenya Revenue Authority

4. Credit Reference Bureau

5. Directorate of Criminal Investigation