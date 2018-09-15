Government Jobs in Kenya - CRA

Deputy Director Fiscal Affairs

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is an independent Commission set up under Article 215 of the Constitution of Kenya. Its core mandate is to recommend the basis for equitable sharing of revenues raised nationally between the national and county governments and among the county governments, and make recommendations on other matters concerning the financing of, and financial management by county governments.

The Commission seeks to recruit experienced, qualified and competent persons to fill the following positions:

SCALE — CRA 3 (RE – ADVERTISEMENT)

Reporting to the Director Fiscal Affairs, the job holder shall deputize in provision of leadership in making recommendations on financing of, and financial management by county governments as well as county revenue enhancement strategies while building

fiscal management capacity for counties in line with CRA mandate.

Responsibilities :

· Support the Director in developing, validating and implementing strategies and policies to guide in the execution of the Commission’s Fiscal Affairs mandate.

· Review and make recommendations on financial management operations of counties.

· Participate in the development and monitoring of the Directorate’s budget and work plan.

· Assign and supervise responsibilities to other staff and carry out performance management as required.

· Assist in the development and use of high level analytical tools for county financial reports to inform various recommendations.

· Review county planning, budgeting and budget implementation reports to inform policy recommendations.

· Work with counties on identifying and enhancing opportunities for increasing own sources revenue.

· Review and make recommendations on revenue raising measures of the counties.

· Advise on the structure of financial reports for counties to ensure compliance and uniformity.

· Support the establishment and capacity building of county financial management structures.

Qualifications

· Master’s Degree in Economics, Finance or Accounting.

· A minimum of ten (10) year’s relevant progressive experience in fiscal policy development and /or implementation and Financial Management.

· At least five (5) year’s in a supervisory role.

· Knowledge of basic understanding of macroeconomic policy tools and framework. Knowledge of financial analysis, public finance management principles and processes. Demonstrated successes in the fields of financial analysis, revenue administration, monitoring and evaluation.

· He/she must be a person of integrity and be a team player.

· Good report writing, presentation skills, interpersonal and communication skills.

· Excellent ICT skills





Communication Manager

SCALE – CRA 4 (CONTRACT)

Reporting to the Commission secretary/CEO, the job holder shall be responsible for development and implementation of Communications strategies for the Commission for both internal and external communication in order to enhance the achievement of the Commissions mandate and raise the profile of the Commission externally.

Responsibilities

· Develop the Commission’s Communications strategies and policies and design appropriate programmes and infrastructure to facilitate their implementation.

· Develop the Commission’s brand strategy and design appropriate programmes and infrastructure to facilitate their implementation.

· Develop the Communications Corporate Social responsibility strategy and design appropriate programmes and infrastructure to facilitate their implementation.

· Ensure the departments performance targets are set, monitored and achieved.

· Assign duties to subordinates and conduct periodic performance appraisal as required.

· Mentor and carry out capacity building for corporate communication staff.

· Oversee the development of the Commission’s annual reports and other reports.

· Oversee the writing and editing of content for the internet, staff newsletters, media briefs, annual reports and other communications channels.

· Develop the Commission’s social media policy and implementation.

· Oversee the management and updating of content on CRA website and social media platforms and organize consultative forums on the same.

· Oversee the management of the Commission’s advertising and production functions.

· Coordinate The Development Of Corporate Branding Items Such As Brochures, Publications, Banners, Umbrellas, Corporate Wear Among Others.

· Ensure Effective Media Relations And Promotion Of Strategic Views Of The Commission Through Innovative Media Approaches.

Qualifications:

· Master’s degree in Communications, Corporate Communications, Public Relations or Journalism.

· A minimum of seven (7) years relevant progressive experience in Corporate Communications or Public Relations or Journalism.

· At least three (3) years of work experience in a supervisory position

· Strong writing, editing, proofreading, layout design, professional publishing/printing skills and the ability to present concepts verbally.

· Strong Communication and presentation skills. Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications.

· Track record in Media engagements and relations and networks in the Media world and strong knowledge and understanding of current trends in digital media / social media.

· He/she must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Strong managerial skills, including motivating, developing, coaching and leading teams.

· Competent and organized.





Senior Analyst, Revenue Allocation & Budget Analysis

Job Description

SCALE — CRA 4

Reporting to Deputy Director, Economic Affairs, the job holder is responsible for development and maintenance of revenue allocation formula, monitoring and evaluation of expenditure and revenue trends at both national and county governments.

Responsibilities

· Provide input into development of the Directorate’s strategies, policies and guidelines to support the execution of its mandate.

· Provide input into development of the Directorate’s budget and workplans.

· Allocate work to Research Officers and Analysts and carry out periodic performance appraisal as required.

· Develop and update revenue allocation formula

· Monitor and evaluate expenditure and revenue trends at both national and county government levels

· Provide technical assistance to members of the Commission along adopted thematic and other relevant areas.

· Monitor devolution process, particularly allocation and utilization of resources by county governments and report on the same.

· Carry out capacity building initiatives at county governments on issues relating to public finance and planning

· Conduct thematic research to inform revenue sharing recommendations in line with Commission’s mandate.

Qualifications:

· Master’s degree in Economics, or Development Economics from a reputable University

· A minimum of seven (7) years relevant progressive experience in fiscal policy development and /or implementation.

· At least three (3) years of work experience in a supervisory position

· Have a good grasp of Macroeconomic policy.

· A good understanding of how to conduct research. Excellent knowledge of relevant computer software and applications

· He/she must be a person of integrity, demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills and be a team player.

· Strong managerial skills, including motivating, developing, coaching and leading teams.

· Competent and organized.

How to Apply

If your training, experience and competence match or exceed any of the above minimum requirements, please send a secured copy of your application, a detailed up-to-date curriculum vitae, indicating current remuneration, e-mail and telephone contacts, together with copies of certificates and testimonials. You should also give the names of three (3) referees who must be familiar with your previous work and academic experience indicating their telephone, postal and email addresses.

Application should be addressed to the Commission Secretary, CRA and be sent by post or hand delivered to the Commission offices at 14 Riverside Drive :

Application for the position of ___ (insert appropriate position)

To The Commission Secretary

Commission On Revenue Allocation

14 Riverside Drive

Grosvenor Block

P.O. BOX 1310 – 00200

NAIROBI.