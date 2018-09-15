Good news for Kenyans as UHURU/ RUTO’s Government reduces the cost of fuel after the passage of 8% tax on petroleum products

Friday September 21, 2018 - It is a sigh of relief for Kenyans after the Energy Regulatory of Kenya (ERC) announced new oil prices following the signing of the Finance Bill by President Uhuru Kenyatta revising the VAT on fuel from 16% to 8%.





The commission released the maximum pump prices that would be in force from 21st September to 14th October 2018 .





In Nairobi, commuters will purchase petrol at Ksh116.79, diesel at Ksh108.12, while the cost of kerosene increases by Ksh10.71 to Ksh108.41.





In Mombasa, petrol will now retail at Ksh114.15, diesel Ksh105.50 and kerosene at Ksh105.78.





Petrol prices are Ksh118.25, 118.26, 117.25 in Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru respectively.





"Further, the calculations have taken into account the anti-adulteration levy of Ksh18 per litre on Kerosene in line with the Finance Act 2018," ERC stated.





Here is the comprehensive list of the fuel prices in other parts of the country.