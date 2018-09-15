Good news as UHURU recovers Sh49 million mansion built using money stolen from National Youth Fund as the war on corruption continues

Monday September 24, 2018 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has made a huge leap in the fight after corruption after recovering a Ksh48.5 million mansion in Lavington purchased with graft money.





The posh 5-bedroom apartment had been obtained with proceeds from Ksh180 million stolen from the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) in 2016.





Through the High Court ruling, Judge Hedwig Ong’undi also allowed the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to recover Sh8.8 million held in an account that belongs to businessman Ezekiel Owuor .





The posh mansion belonged to b usinessman Mukuria Ngamau who used his company by the name, Quorandum Limited, to obtain money from the Youth Fund illegally.





“An order of forfeiture is hereby issued against property known as Duplex apartment number C16 and Sh8.8 million to the Assets Recovery Agency,” Hedwig ruled on Friday.





The Youth Fund paid Quorandrum Sh180 million for information technology services which it did not provide.



