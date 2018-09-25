Good news as UHURU KENYATTA is unanimously elected by chair a new UN body as he promises hope for billions of youth around the world

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - It is good news for Kenyans who are struggling with the high cost of living and indeed the whole Africa after President Uhuru Kenyatta was endorsed as the global champion of the young people's agenda during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in the US.





Uhuru will champion the newly launched UN Global Generation Unlimited Initiative through which the global body seeks to get every young person into quality education, training or employment by 2030.





In his acceptance speech, Uhuru explained that progress for the youth would translate to progress for the entire world.





“We do not champion the cause of youth opportunity and hope as a favour, but rather as the necessary, undeniable, embrace of our collective future,” he stated.





“We must give young people education and employment opportunities if our societies are to live up to their full promise,” Uhuru added.





Uhuru promised the youth his full support as he endeavours to champion their cause on the globe but challenged them to embrace the change.





“On your part, embrace your chance to lead by seizing the opportunity and turning it into tangible achievement.”





“You must stand up, offer yourselves, dedicate yourselves, shoulder responsibility, and carry the world into the future,” he said.



