Good news as UHURU is set to deploy KDF to Lake Victoria to be in command of Migingo, it is over for MUSEVENI’s soldiers - Handshake is real

Monday September 3, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is contemplating deploying the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to Lake Victoria as a way of improving security around the lake.





This follows many cases of insecurity in the lake occasioned by Ugandan soldiers who terrorise Kenyan fishermen.





Speaking yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i revealed that the Kenya Defence Forces among other security personnel may soon be deployed to Nyanza and Western regions to boost security in the lake.





He noted that Uhuru’s Government was working on a long-term plan to provide adequate security in Lake Victoria following the constant complaints from Kenyan fishermen.





He added that a multi-agency unit was finalising the plan that will come up with measures to address insecurity challenges in the lake.





“We’re jointly doing the plan, with our colleagues in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and other security organs,” said Matiangi during a meeting with Kisumu County police commanders on Monday.



