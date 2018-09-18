Good news as detectives nab the car used by OYAMO and his hitmen to kidnap SHARON OTIENO and Journalist ODUOR

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -It is good news in the ongoing investigations into the gruesome murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, after detectives found a vehicle believed to have been used in her kidnapping and that of Nation Media journalist Barrack Odour .





The driver of the vehicle, the black Fielder saloon car, was also arrested by police officers from Migori and was taken for questioning to find out if he had any links to Sharon's killers.





The vehicle believed to have been used as a taxi in Migori, was found on Sunday and the driver arraigned before Oyugis court yesterday.

The driver, Jack Gombe, was detained for ten days to facilitate further investigations into the murder case which has Migori County Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, adversely mentioned.

"We are holding the vehicle.”

“We also arrested the driver," said a DCI officer privy to the arrests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST