GLADYS WANGA says she will support the impeachment of OKOTH OBADO because she killed SHARON OTIENO

Wednesday September 26, 2018-

Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has said she will support the impeachment of Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, because she killed University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, Wanga said Okoth should step aside as a Governor of Migori because he fails leadership and integrity test.





The outspoken lawmaker further urged Migori County Members of County Assembly to proceed with the impeachment of the governor because he is an embarrassment to ODM party and people of Migori county.





"What more do we need to convince the public that the Governor is involved. His aides and a car linked to one of his aides has been traced to the scene of the crime. This should be grounds enough for MCAs in Migori to start impeachment proceedings," Wanga said.



