“Githeria media” hosted JOWI, the key suspect in MONICA’s brutal murder to talk about security, NKT!!

, , , , , 05:32

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Kenyan media should start vetting some of the guests that they host.

Some of these guests who masquerade as experts and youthful “businessmen” are murderers.

About 2 weeks ago, Jowi, the main suspect in the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed at her Kilimani apartment and her throat slit, was hosted by Willis Raburu to talk matters security.

Jowi claims to be a security expert but he is a murderer and a criminal.

Check this poster of Githeria media hyping a criminal and giving him airtime.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno