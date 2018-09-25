“Githeria media” hosted JOWI, the key suspect in MONICA’s brutal murder to talk about security, NKT!!

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Kenyan media should start vetting some of the guests that they host.





Some of these guests who masquerade as experts and youthful “businessmen” are murderers.





About 2 weeks ago, Jowi, the main suspect in the brutal murder of Monica Kimani, a 28 year old lady who was killed at her Kilimani apartment and her throat slit, was hosted by Willis Raburu to talk matters security.





Jowi claims to be a security expert but he is a murderer and a criminal.





Check this poster of Githeria media hyping a criminal and giving him airtime.