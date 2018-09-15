Gilgil traffic commandant Mrs SUNISHA harassing motorists and demanding bribes, She is very arrogant (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - Motorists have put Gilgil Traffic Commandant Mrs Sunisha on the spot for being corrupt and arrogant.

She has been harassing motorists and demanding for “kitu kidogo” to release their cars.
She mostly targets tour guide drivers.

Someone sent a video of the corrupt traffic cop harassaing a motorist to Robert Alai saying, 

“Hi Alai, The traffic base commandat Gilgil Mrs Sunisha has been harassing motorist especially Tour guides drivers demanding for bribes, she's arrogant and very corrupt

Here’s the video.

