GIDEON MOI receives heroic welcome in Eldoret town, RUTO should be afraid(PHOTOs).

, 10:10

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Wednesday, September 26, 2018-Baringo Senator and 2022 Presidential hopeful, Gideon Moi, was received warmly in Eldoret Town during an impromptu visit.

Residents of Eldoret Town  flooded the streets to receive Gideon Moi, who is a fierce rival of Deputy President, William Ruto.

Perhaps he was sending a  message to Ruto that 2022 wouldn’t be a walk in the park.

Check out these photos.



photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

