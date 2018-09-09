GEORGE KINOTI says SHARON OTIENO’s KILLERS were SLOPPY and we will catch all of them- They BETTER KILL themselves before we catch them

Sunday September 9, 2018

-Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI )boss , George Kinoti has said over 10 people were involved in the macabre murder of University of Rongo student , Sharon Otieno who was gang raped , stabbed 7 times and her body dumped inside Kodero Forest in Homa Bay county.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Saturday, Kinoti said their net had been cast wider to get to 10 individuals suspected to have been involved in the gory murder of the pregnant student.





He said the killers were very sloppy and he is confident they will be nabbed in the next one week.





"Two more people have been arrested besides the first suspect. This means we have three suspects in custody. They were arrested after the initial suspect gave vital information surrounding the killing of the student," Kinoti said.





However Kinoti refused to disclose the identity of the two suspects and where they were arrested but said they expected to have arrested 10 people before completion of investigations.



