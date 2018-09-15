Genius FRED MATIANGI does it again! Turns Prison Department into an enterprise and saves Kenya billions of shillings in taxes

Friday September 21, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi has announced major changes to the Prisons Department.





In a statement on Thursday, Matiangi converted Kenya Prisons into a State corporation named Kenya Prisons Enterprise Corporation.





The CS intimated that the Government had already begun the process and the changes will be completed by 2021.





The move is aimed at ensuring that the prison service is self-sustaining in food and finances.

According to Matiang'i, the corporation will be worth Ksh15 Billion after organising and managing assets from the 92 prison industries in Kenya, its 700 staff and the over 7,000 prisoners who work for the industries.





"It will also manage the 86 prison farms and over 18,225 acres of land, staff capacity of 480 and a daily average workforce of 10,000 prisoners," Matiangi said on Thursday.





Commissioner General of Prisons Isaiah Osugo said the department was in the process of giving a facelift to the prisons ahead of the acquisition of the new status.



