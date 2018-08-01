GADO was right with this cartoon - See what UHURU is planning to do to small scale traders in January! You will cry harder in 2019

Thursday September 6, 2018 - The Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that small scale traders will start paying a 15 percent tax from January next year.





Making the announcement on Thursday, KRA’s Domestic Tax Chief Manager, Judith Njagi, said the tax will be paid before the renewal of their single business permits or trading licenses from their respective County Governments.





“The new tax is meant to enlarge the tax bracket in the informal sector, it excludes property owners, companies and any other firms registered for Value Added Tax,” Njagi said.





Judith also said that the tax will enable the Government deliver on its agenda to Kenyans especially President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda projects.





Currently, businesses which largely fall within the informal sector are paying three per cent of their gross sales as Turnover Tax on a quarterly basis.





Presumptive tax is set to replace the Turnover Tax.





Businesses targeted by this tax are those with an annual turnover of between Sh500, 000 and Sh5 million.





