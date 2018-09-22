Fury as Governor MIKE SONKO renames the embattled Pumwani Hospital after his own name following the expose

Saturday September 22, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has shocked Kenyans, especially Nairobians, after he renamed the struggling Pumwani Hospital after himself.





Sonko announced that Pumwani Maternity Hospital will now be known as Sonko Pumwani Women’s Hospital & College of Nursing & Midwifery.





In an announcement on his social media pages, the Governor indicated that the move follows a deal with two hospitals.





This comes days after he visited the hospital incommunicado and exposed the dire situation at the facility.





Sonko apparently found 12 bodies of infants stashed in boxes and hidden inside one of the rooms at the hospital.





“I’m happy to announce a new partnership deal with Agha Khan University Hospital & Nairobi West Hospital to transform Pumwani Maternity Hospital.”





“Open link for more details of the upcoming new Sonko Pumwani Women’s Hospital & College of Nursing & Midwifery,” Sonko said on Friday evening .





However, the move by Sonko to rename Pumwani after himself has not gone down well with Kenyans who termed the move as ill-advised.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







