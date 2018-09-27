Funny enough! JACQUE MARIBE was the first TV journalist to report MONICA’s murder and she put a straight face(VIDEO).

, , , , , , 04:06

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Thursday, September 27, 2018-Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, was  the first  TV journalist to report the  brutal murder of Monica Kimani.

Infact, she broke out the murder story during lunchtime news  before other media stations picked it up.

Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, is the main suspect in the cold blood murder that happened in Kilimani.

The TV anchor  is also being sought by detectives to answer crucial questions concerning the murder.

Funny enough, when she reported Monica’s brutal murder, she put a straight face.

Check out this video.




The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno