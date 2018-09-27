Funny enough! JACQUE MARIBE was the first TV journalist to report MONICA’s murder and she put a straight face(VIDEO).

Thursday, September 27, 2018

-Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, was the first TV journalist to report the brutal murder of Monica Kimani.





Infact, she broke out the murder story during lunchtime news before other media stations picked it up.





Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, is the main suspect in the cold blood murder that happened in Kilimani.





The TV anchor is also being sought by detectives to answer crucial questions concerning the murder.





Funny enough, when she reported Monica’s brutal murder, she put a straight face.





Check out this video.











