Front Office Administrator Job in Kenya

Front Office Administrator

Location: Nakuru

Employment Type: Full Time

Job Level: Entry level

Salary Expectation: Kshs. 30,000-45000.

Job Summary

The front office Executive should have a friendly and easy going personality while also being very perceptive and disciplined.

Job Description

Username Investment Limited is a fast growing Kenyan based real-estate development and Investment Company. At Username, we desire to provide the current and upcoming generations with a place they can call home.

We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Front Office Administrator to undertake all receptionist and clerical duties at the desk of our main entrance. You will be the “face” of the company to all visitors and will be responsible for the first impression we make.

The ideal candidate should have a friendly and easy going personality while also being very perceptive and disciplined. You should be able to deal with complaints and give accurate information. A customer-oriented approach is essential. The goal is to make guests and visitors feel comfortable and valued while on our premises.

Responsibilities

· Promote Username corporate brand by ensuring the office constantly adorns the corporate image.

· Procure office equipment and supplies and maintain a sufficient stock of office stationery and supplies.

· Ensure all visitors are assisted promptly and professionally

· Responding to customer queries

· Managing correspondence and dispatch both internal and externally

· Liaising with various service providers

· Sets up and arranges meetings, facilities and travel arrangements as required

· Maintaining files, materials, information, schedules and legal documents

· Maintains office hygiene

· Support staff on admin and operational issues

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

· To ensure that the presentation of the office and the reception area is clean and immaculate at all times.

· Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and ensure that all office running related bills are paid on time.

· Assist the Human resources and management with internal event planning.

· Control human traffic at the front office by efficiently linking visitors to their hosts

· Managing office petty cash

· Responding to calls for all assigned telephones

· Resolve administrative problems and inquiries

· Filing and documentation of all office related payment vouchers, receipts, invoices.

Key Performance Indicators

· Maintain a high sense of Integrity and professionalism

· Ability to multitask

· Create strong customer relations

· To ensure the efficiency of day-to-day operations, document control and compliance

· Demonstrate competency in all operational aspects of reception including meeting scheduling, distributing mail, filing, and answering the phone, etc.

Requirements

· 2 to 3 Years’ experience in office administration, front office or receptionist roles.

· A Bachelor’s degree in any related field is required

· Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and competing deadlines

· Experienced providing executive assistance and support to management and staff.

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills

· Good attention to detail, organized, efficient and decisive.

· High degree of accuracy.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Ability to maintain a pleasant personality and calm down irate clients.

· Any other duties as reasonably requested by Management.

How to Apply