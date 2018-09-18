Former NTV’s LARRY MODOWO shares photo with Sexy EDITH and Kenyans tell him to put a ring on it (LOOK)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- Former NTV news anchor, Larry Madowo, is one of the eligible bachelors in the country and he doesn’t seem to be in hurry to quit that club.





The 31-year old, who recently joined giant British media house BBC as Business Editor for Africa, is certainly not short of female admirers.





However, Despite his biological clock ticking away, Larry is busy globetrotting and has often been asked the ever irritating question, ‘Utaoa lini?’





Larry shared a photo goofing with former KTN news anchor Edith Kimani while in Paris and Kenyans reckon they would make a good couple.





He captioned the photo: Living our best lives now in Paris with one of my realest, smartest friends. But @edithkimani is also one of the silliest. I keep her around because she teaches me fancy things and she’s a general riot ,”





See the photo below and reactions.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.







