Former Kenya Rugby 7s captain HUMPHREY KAYANGE lands plum job in UHURU’s Government.

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - Celebrated former Kenya 7s rugby skipper and Kenya Simbas utility player, Humphrey Kayange, has landed a plum Government job.

Kayange has been appointed a member of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council by Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa.

He was appointed alongside former world marathon record holder Tegla Loroupe, where they will serve for a period of three years.

The appointment takes effect from 20th September 2018.

The 35-year old Rugby icon announced his retirement from international rugby in June 2018 after an illustrious career spanning 12 years.

In exercise of powers conferred by section 35 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage appoints Humphrey Kayange, Tegla Loroupe to be members of the Board of the Kenya Academy of Sports Council,” read the Gazette Notice.
