Former K24 presenter CIRU MURIUKI introduces her boyfriend on social media with a hilarious message (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Media personality Ciru Muriuki has taken to social media to introduce the love of her life in a humorous manner.





Ciru, who recently left K24 for BBC shared a rare photo of the lucky guy and revealed that they have been together for two years.





Sometimes back, she was forced to set the record straight about her love life after the grapevine had it that she was dating her former colleague, Larry Madowo - when she was co-hosting The Trend at NTV with him.





She took to Facebook to douse the rumors and shared the photo of the man she was dating then with the caption.





“OK guys. Everyone chill. This here is bae..who looks NOTHING like @larrymadowo . Now can we all just calm down?” She wrote and shared the photo below.





Well, it seems their flame is still burning and they look happy together two years down the line as she captioned her latest loved up photo.





She wrote:





“ Almost two years and we haven’t killed each other yet. YET.





Check out the photo below.