Forget the lies! OBADO is treated like a king inside Industrial Area Prison-He eats food of his choice and entertains visitors

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Embattled Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado , is reportedly receiving VIP treatment behind bars contrary to earlier reports that he was facing the tough jail life.





According to sources, Governor Obado has the privilege to take food of his choice at the Industrial Area GK Prison.





Besides, the county boss is said to have the privilege to entertain visitors other than his family and lawyers while in custody .





By yesterday, Obado had already been visited by three Governors, as well as several senior Government and county officials.





The sources further indicate that the Governor is said to have been allocated a special room with a bed, mattress, three blankets and bed sheets.





And unlike other prisoners languishing in Industrial Area Prison, Obado has access to newspapers, uses his own toilet and he is at liberty to walk to a block where there is a television set and a remote control to flip the channels of his choice.





