Flashy life of ANDREW, the husband of Kirinyaga Woman Rep, PURITY NGIRICHI, will shock you, He even owns a Maserati(VIDEO)

, , 04:16

Wednesday, September 12, 2018-Controversial businessman, Andrew Ngirichi, the husband of Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirichi, is one of the richest businessmen in Mt Kenya.

Andrew throws money around like Githeri and he is never afraid to show off his lavish lifestyle.

The controversial Kirinyaga businessman who has been linked to several illegal businesses including importation of poisonous sugar owns a fleet of high end cars that includes Maserati and Escalade.

Most Kenyans see these guzzlers in Hollywood movies.

Check out this video that shows Andrew Ngirichi’s flashy lifestyle.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out how you could easily make Sh8,000 with just Sh200 from this 8 football matches played today.

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 -  Several football matches are lined up today world over - from international friendlies to the UEFA Nations ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno