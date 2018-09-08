Flashy City lawyer Donald Kipkorir comes to BETTY KYALLO’s rescue after JOHO humiliation.

Saturday, September 08, 2018- Flamboyant city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has come to the defense of TV girl, Betty Kyallo, who has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.





The former KTN news anchor has been the talk of the town after a local tabloid spilled the beans on her affair with Mombasa Governor.





The tabloid owned by Betty’s former employers, Standard Group, narrated how Joho humiliated the screen siren after their affair went south including repossessing his pricy Porsche Cayenne while she was behind the wheels on Mombasa Road.





According to Kipkorir, Standard Group have resorted to damaging Betty’s image after she left KTN and she’s expected to join a rival media house.





The lawyer wrote: “ Whilst Betty Kyallo was at KTN, she was the Biggest TV anchor in Kenya ... Standard Group (SG) owns KTN, Standard & Nairobian.... Today, SG thro’ Nairobian betrayed Betty thro’ its scandalous headlines ... What SG did against Betty was Treachery & Subterfuge.. SG went Low, ”





Betty is certainly not losing sleep over the story from her post on twitter.







