FISI HATARI: What this disabled randy guy did in a party will drop your jaws! (VIDEO)

, , , , 09:21


Monday, September 03, 2018 - This guy, it seems, was born a fisi, not even his disability could stop him from being wild.

The guy couldn’t resist the lady’s juicy derriere and did what any other Fisi would do.

At some point, he got carried away and forgot his condition and fell awkwardly on the lady.

Clearly, this guy is living his life to the fullest and has refused to be limited by his situation.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @FlyHeight

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s free tips on six football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just a sh200 stake.

Monday, August 06, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno