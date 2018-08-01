Fireworks in State House as UHURU deletes all PHOTOs of RUTO, including the ones he took with THERESA MAY, from his account

Saturday September 1, 2018 - A storm is brewing in State House following the mysterious disappearance of Deputy President William Ruto's photos from President Uhuru Kenyatta's official Facebook account.





Photos of the DP posing with UK Prime Minister Theresa May were reportedly deleted from the President’s Facebook account on Thursday only to be restored after igniting a heated online debate.





According to sources, State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, was put to task and asked tough questions by Ruto's communication team over the deletion of Ruto’s photos and that ruffled feathers in Government.





"The pictures were only restored out of shame after the DP’s communication team requested answers from Kanze Dena following questions from the public," the source said.





Sources further intimated that some officials in State House opposed to the DP, are responsible for the fallout in Kenyatta and Ruto's communication teams and subsequent deletion of the photos in question.





Only President’s Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga, and State House Digital Secretary, Dennis Itumbi, shared photos of the Head of State and his Deputy in a light moment during the UK PM's visit.



