Fireworks as KALONZO’s MCAs vow to impeach CHARITY NGILU - See what she did that has attracted the wrath of Kitui MCAs

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Kitui Members of the County Assembly are reportedly angry with Governor Charity Ngilu and are considering impeaching her.





This is after Ngilu cancelled their bonding trip to Mombasa at the last minute without any explanation, something that angered them, considering the time and resources they have put into it.





The MCAs have warned that the County Government could be headed for a political showdown unless a middle ground is reached between the Executive and the County Assembly.





Speaking yesterday, Speaker George Ndotto, Minority Leader Peter Kilonzo and a number of Wiper MCAs put Ngilu on notice asking her to explain why the meeting was cancelled or else she will face an impeachment.





“The Governor should find time and opportunity to explain to the MCAs the circumstances that led to the last-minute cancellation of the consultative forum.”





“The MCAs did not travel to Mombasa by coincidence but they were formally invited to the meeting,” the speaker said.



