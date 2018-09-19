Fire-fighting SONKO now installs coolers at Pumwani after it emerged that he ‘ate’ money meant for building a MORGUE

Wednesday September 19, 2018 -After exposing his leadership weakness by exposing the rot at Pumwani Hospital, which he is supposed to take care of as the Governor of Nairobi, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has now realised his mistake and has moved to correct some things.





This is after he rushed to install coolers at Pumwani Hospital to act as a temporary morgue to preserve bodies of dead babies with dignity.





“As we plan for immediate improvement of maternal care at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, I have personally donated cooler boxes to be installed in a temporary mortuary at the facility," posted Sonko in Twitter.





Kenyans were angry with Sonko over his populist move of exposing Pumwani Hospital, where he uncovered 12 dead bodies of infants stashed in cartons.





According to Kenyans, the Governor’s move was ill-advised, considering that the hospital is under the County Government.





This is as it emerged that the county had set aside money for the construction of a morgue at the facility, but the money was allegedly stolen by Sonko and his corrupt staff.



