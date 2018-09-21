Finance Intern Vacancy in Nairobi, Kenya - NGO

Save the Children – East & Southern Africa Regional Office

Finance Intern

As part of the regional office support services team you will be responsible for supporting effective Financial management and administration processes for the East and Southern Africa Regional Office.

The Finance intern will support ESARO Finance team in areas of; Invoice tracking, Accounting reconciliations, Data Quality management and other Finance Administrative duties as per SCI guidelines.

The Finance intern will effectively interact with a diverse group of stakeholders, manage expectations and duties according to the agreed timelines.

This role will liaise with the RO administration, logistics and finance departments to ensure a delivery of quality and timely results.

Qualifications and experience

· Accountant in training who wishes to gain some practical experience

· Recently completed or studying for a Degree in finance, accountancy or Professional Accounting qualification such as CPA/ACCA.

· Excellent computer skills especially in MS Excel spread sheets and MS Word

· Some experience with computerised accounting packages will be desirable.

· High level of integrity and ability to work as part of a professional team

· Excellent communication skills

· Proven ability to handle challenging work load

· Cross-cultural experience, understanding and sensitivity;

· Excellent interpersonal and written and oral communication skills;

· Commitment to Save the Children values.

Contract length: 3 Months

The Organisation

We employ approximately 25,000 people across the globe and work on the ground in over 100 countries to help children affected by crises, or those that need better healthcare, education and child protection.

We also campaign and advocate at the highest levels to realise the right of children and to ensure their voices are heard.

We are working towards three breakthroughs in how the world treats children by 2030:

· No child dies from preventable causes before their 5th birthday

· All children learn from a quality basic education and that,

· Violence against children is no longer tolerated

We know that great people make a great organization, and that our employees play a crucial role in helping us achieve our ambitions for children. We value our people and offer a meaningful and rewarding career, along with a collaborative and inclusive workplace where ambition, creativity, and integrity are highly valued.

Application Information:

Please apply using a cover letter and up-to-date CV as a single document. Please also include details of your current remuneration and salary expectations. A copy of the full role profile can be found at www.savethechildren.net/jobs

We need to keep children safe so our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of children from abuse

Applications should be sent to https://savethechildren.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=003221&lang=en