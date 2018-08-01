Finance & Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Finance & Administration Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 15:28
Finance & Administration Assistant
Duma Works is recruiting a Finance and Administration Assistant for one of our clients.
Our client offers Architectural services and their objective is to deliver pleasant buildings that meets their clients requirements.
Job Purpose:
Supporting the finance department, and management team by completing routine clerical and accounting
tasks. Preparing budgets, maintaining reports, and completing basic bookkeeping and accounting duties for the company.
Responsibilities
· Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
· Completing purchase orders
· Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the team
· Assisting with budgets
· Completing bank reconciliations
· Entering financial information into appropriate software programs
· Managing company ledgers
· Processing business expenses
· Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
· Verifying bank deposits
· Managing day-to-day transactions
· Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
· Posting daily receipts
· Preparing annual budgets
· Reporting on debtors and creditors
· Handling accruals and prepayments
· Managing monthly budgeting tasks
· Encoding accounting entries for data processing
· Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts
· Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to
their source
· Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods
Requirements
· Data Entry
· Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite
· Payroll Experience
· Experience in Balance Sheet Account Preparation
· Competent IT Skill
· Strong Bookkeeping Skills
· Knowledge of Business Math
· Understanding of Budgetary Principles
· Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills
· Associate’s Degree in Business Administration or Related Field or Equivalent Work Experience
How to Apply
To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3487”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3487 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.
Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 05 October 2018
N.B.
* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.
If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.