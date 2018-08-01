Finance & Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Finance & Administration Assistant

Duma Works is recruiting a Finance and Administration Assistant for one of our clients.

Our client offers Architectural services and their objective is to deliver pleasant buildings that meets their clients requirements.

Job Purpose:

Supporting the finance department, and management team by completing routine clerical and accounting

tasks. Preparing budgets, maintaining reports, and completing basic bookkeeping and accounting duties for the company.

Responsibilities

· Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable

· Completing purchase orders

· Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the team

· Assisting with budgets

· Completing bank reconciliations

· Entering financial information into appropriate software programs

· Managing company ledgers

· Processing business expenses

· Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies

· Verifying bank deposits

· Managing day-to-day transactions

· Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget

· Posting daily receipts

· Preparing annual budgets

· Reporting on debtors and creditors

· Handling accruals and prepayments

· Managing monthly budgeting tasks

· Encoding accounting entries for data processing

· Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts

· Reviewing computer reports for accuracy and meticulously tracing errors back to

their source

· Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods

Requirements

· Data Entry

· Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite

· Payroll Experience

· Experience in Balance Sheet Account Preparation

· Competent IT Skill

· Strong Bookkeeping Skills

· Knowledge of Business Math

· Understanding of Budgetary Principles

· Strong Written and Oral Communication Skills

· Associate’s Degree in Business Administration or Related Field or Equivalent Work Experience

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3487”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3487 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 05 October 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.