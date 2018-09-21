Finally DCI detectives arrest Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO – He is the man behind SHARON OTIENO's death.

Friday September 21, 2018-

News just in indicate that Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been arrested over the gruesome murder of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Sharon, 26, was pregnant with Obado’s child and she was killed and her body dumped at Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.





However ,a team of detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) camped in Migori and Homa Bay counties and they have finally identified that it is the governor who ordered the killing of Sharon.





Obado ‘s arrest comes a day after forensic experts confirmed, to the highest degree known to science, that the baby boy ripped from Ms Sharon Otieno’s womb was Okoth Obado’s, thus putting the governor at the heart of investigations into the abduction and killing of the university student.





He was summoned to DCI headquarters, along Kiambu Road, on Friday and he has been arrested.





Sources at the DCI offices said the governor will be locked up at a police cell in Nairobi and then arraigned in court on Monday where he will be charged with murder of Sharon.





More updates to follow…



