Fatuma Gedi says Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa wanted to SMASH her but she refused – SEX will kill LUHYA leaders

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-Wajir Women representative, Fatuma Gedi has told Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, that she didn’t bribe any MP to reject controversial sugar report in August.





Kimilili MP, Didmus Baraza has been claiming that he was offered a bribe of Sh 10,000 by Gedi to reject the sugar report.





"When you are being given something you must ask..., is it a love letter or what is the content of the letter? Gedi told me it was Sh10, 000 and she said hii kitu tuangushe," Barasa said.





Appearing before committee investigating bribery allegations led by Muturi on Wednesday, Barasa confirmed the bribery claims and said he was offered by Gedi.





However the MP was put to task by Laisamis MP Malimo Arbele who asked him if the reason to why he is accusing Gedi is because she refused his advances.

"You are trying to tarnish the image of an MP because you have differences with her on the grounds that we do not know," Arbele MP said.

"You mentioned about love letters that can open a small window that you may have been making advances on her."The MP added.

But Barasa said he has no interest in Gedi and has nothing against her.