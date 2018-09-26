Fashion or Madness! This Sexy LADY stepped out in a see-through outfit to a party (LOOK)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Photos 07:03
This is Keysha and her rapper husband Gucci Mane when they stepped out for a date night.
Keysha wore a see though cat-suit, freeing the nipple as she wore no bra underneath.
While people are wondering what she was thinking stepping out in such a shocking outfit, her man doesn’t seem to mind as they walked hand in hand.
See the photo below in full.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.