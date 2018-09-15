Executive Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client, one of the leading housing providers seeks to hire a competent, reliable and well-polished lady with experience working in a busy demanding environment to fill the position of an Executive Assistant .

Job Type: Full Time

Job Location: Nairobi

Key Responsibilities

· Attend board meetings and other company meetings at the invite of the MD to take minutes, track and manage agreed deliverables.

· Manage day-to-day administrative activities of the MD’s office by setting and monitoring schedules, organizing the incoming flow of work and following-up to ensure timely responses.

· Act as a liaison between the MD’s office and all parties both internal and external.

· Receives and prioritizes the MD’s correspondence and takes action.

· Maintain the MD’s diary and personal obligations.

· Manage the MD’s personal brand.

· Arrange travel schedule and prompt reservations for the MD.

· Produce all necessary documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations for the MD.

· Effectively file all documents for the MD.

· Organize for all seminars, board meetings and discussions for the MD

· Oversee the management of all contractual engagements with clients, partners and other stakeholders

· Oversee that property management is effectively done on behalf of the MD.

Job Qualifications

· Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Finance or BCOM(Finance Option)

· At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position

· Proficient knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Good command of English language

· Excellent organizational and coordination skills

· Ability to interact with high level individual personalities

· Highly confidential

· Must be well polished & cultured

· Strong sense of initiative and problem solving

· Good decision making & time management skills

· Highly adaptable and flexible

· Strong personality

How to Apply:

If you’d like to apply for this position, send in your CV ONLY to hr@fastchoiceke.com , state the position applied for in the subject line of the email to us before 25th September 2018.

Kindly do not apply if you do not meet minimum requirements.

Please indicate you current and expected salary while sending your application.