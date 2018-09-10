Ex PS LILIAN OMOLLO was a saint! See how her successor, SAFINA KWEKWE, spent sh 45 million in a day - These women! NKT

Monday September 10, 2018 - Youth and Gender Principal Secretary, Safina Kwekwe, is in spot over mismanagement of public money in her Ministry.





During the International Youth Day last month, Kwekwe authorised Sh 45 million to be used in an event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The celebrations involved week-long activities in nine regions across the country that culminated into a major event addressed by the President at Gusii Stadium.





A scrutiny of the budget indicates that the Ministry paid Wanderjoy, an event management company, Sh6.6 million.





This was for the provision of an item only marked as presidential broadcast for the Kisii event.





The firm is known for provision of tents, tables and chairs, sound system and screens.





The Ministry also spent Sh8.5 million for what it said was facilitation of youth participation during the one day event in Kisii.





Of the Sh8.5 million, Sh2 million was set aside for mobilisation of local youths.





When contacted Public Service, Gender and Youth Cabinet Secretary, Margaret Kobia, said the budget was reasonable.



