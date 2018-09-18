Ex-Citizen TV’s JANET MBUGUA shows her naked baby bump, She is behaving like a socialite these days(PHOTOs).

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, stunned the internet after she paraded her naked baby bump on Instagram.





The once cool and reserved anchor has turned into a socialite these days.





The photos she posted elicited mixed reactions from her followers.





While some praised her for embracing pregnancy, other criticized her for showing too much flesh and behaving like a socialite.





Here are the photos she posted on IG.



