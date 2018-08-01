Eti this is how DENNIS ITUMBI reacted after hearing that JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé was arrested in connection with murder, Funny VIDEO.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - If you are having a bad day, this video by Ole Teya will brighten up your mood.

Eti this is how Dennis Itumbi reacted after hearing that Jacque Maribe’s fiancé was arrested in connection with the murder of Monica, a lady who was brutally killed at her Kilimani apartment and her throat slit.

Jacque dumped Itumbi for this playboy and criminal.

See Itumbi’s reaction in this funny video shared by Ole Teya.

Just for laugh guys.

