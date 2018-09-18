ESTHER PASSARIS blast Kenyans over 12 bodies of babies discovered at Pumwani by Governor SONKO-See what she said

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris came out to defend her office over concerns that she had taken a back seat as Governor Mike Sonko tackles matters concerning women.





This is after Kenyans, especially Nairobians, pointed fingers at the City Woman Rep, accusing her of leaving what should have been her battles in the hands of Governor Sonko.





Through her Twitter account, Passaris stated that she is not to blame for the deaths of infants, noting that the facility in question is run under the County Government.





She maintained that only the Senator and the Governor would give much attention to the issues in hospitals categorised as Level 1 to five.





"Hospitals Level 1 to 5 are a devolved function under the County Government and the oversight function is with the Senate.”





“At the National Assembly we oversight the Referral Hospitals,” said Passaris.





"Having said that, I shall engage the Governor to look critically and honestly on the gaps in Universal Healthcare Coverage," she added.



