Emotions run high as SHARON’s family finally buries OBADO’s murdered child - It was only 7 months old before it was stabbed to death

Thursday September 13, 2018 - Emotions ran high as the family of slain university student, Sharon Otieno, buried her unborn baby, which was stabled to death along with its mother by people believed to have been sent by Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





Sharon’s father, Douglas Otieno, was overcome by emotions and wondered why killers had to slaughter his daughter and grandchild like that.





“Why did they have to kill an innocent child like that?”





“Even animals are treated with dignity in death,” said Douglas.





Her mother, Melida Auma, could not even hold her tears saying what she saw during Sharon’s autopsy at Rachuonyo Level Four Hospital still haunts her to date.





“This is too much for us to bear.”





“Why did they have to slaughter Sharon like that?”





“They could not even spare the innocent child,” Melida said.





She appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help them get answers to spare the family further agony.



