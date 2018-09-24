Emotional Mother of late Sharon Otieno breaks down in court as Okoth Obado denies killing her daughter (VIDEO)

Monday, September 24, 2018-

The mother of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, broke down in court as Migori Governor Okoth Obado took a no guilty plea in relation to her daughter’s brutal murder.





Reports indicate that Ms Melisa Auma raveled overnight from Migori County to Nairobi to witness the start of the case where Obado is accused of aiding and abetting Sharon’s gruesome murder.





Governor Obado denied the charge and will be remanded at Industrial Area Prison for one day as he awaits ruling on bail application.





His two personal assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspel Obiero face similar charges.





Watch the heart-breaking video below.

