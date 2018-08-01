EMMY KOSGEI speaks out on making babies with her 60-year old Nigerian husband, Pastor MADUBUKO.

, , , 11:09


Thursday, September 13, 2018 - Gospel songbird, Emmy Kosgei, has been married to 60-year old Nigerian husband, Pastor Anselm Madubuko, for nearly five years but no children yet.

The ‘Taunet Nelel’ hit-maker has addressed this issue in an interview with a local magazine claiming that she did not get married to have children.

She also made it clear that she’s not in any rush to make babies.

“I didn’t get married just because I wanted to have kids. Relationships are about unions and destinies.”

“If you are attached to the wrong person, it can affect your destiny.

She added:

“I’m also very busy, but yes I do hope to have my own children one day.”

Emmy is happily playing the role of step mother to three children her husband had with his late wife and she says they have accepted her and respect her.

“My step children respect me and call me mum. I don’t take it for granted.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their lik...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno