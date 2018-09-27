Eliud Kipchoge gifted brand new car worth Sh5.9 Million after breaking World Marathon Record (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 27, 2018- Marathon World Record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, is a proud owner of a brand new Isuzu Dmax double-cab worth Sh5.9 million.





This is courtesy of truck manufacturers Isuzu East Africa, who had promised him a new car if he broke the record set by another Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 of 2:02:57

He did not only break the record but he shuttered it becoming the first man to run a full marathon in sub 2hrs and 2 minutes.





Kipchoge, who is also the reigning Olympic Marathon champion, was given the keys to the ride on Thursday by Isuzu East Africa at Sports Club in Eldoret on Thursday at exactly 2.01:39 pm to coincide with the new World Record.





The 33-year old said that he will be taking time off to recover before he starts preparations for next season.

“I will be taking a break for now as I look forward to start my build-up training for next season. Winning in London and Berlin was not an easy task, but I’m happy I’m done with the season and I have to be fit enough to continue running in the next season,” said Kipchoge.

“I still believe the marathon record can be lowered in Berlin given that we have more than 5,000 athletes in Kenya and they are capable of breaking it. Records are there to be broken,” he added.

Check out the photos below.





