ELIUD KIPCHOGE gifted brand new car after smashing World Marathon Record in Berlin (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Eliud Kipchoge will walk away with a brand new Isuzu Dmax double-cab pick-up after he shattered the World Marathon record on Sunday in Berlin.





This is courtesy of truck manufacturers, Isuzu East Africa, who had promised him a new car if he broke the record set by another Kenyan, Dennis Kimetto, in 2014





Kipchoge ran a majestic race, clocking 2 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds (2:1:39) becoming the first man to run 42 km in less than 2 hrs and 2 minutes and his new record may never be broken anytime soon.





“We have signed up with Eliud because over the years he has demonstrated strength, resilience and reliability in his performance.”





“He has not failed and that resonates well with our Isuzu D-Max that we are giving him,” said Charles Kariuki, Isuzu East Africa’s Chief Financial.





Check out photos below.