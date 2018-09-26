Elani’s Maureen Kunga flaunts her sexy curves after losing 16Kgs and men are salivating (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 26, 2018- Elani member Maureen Kunga has excited her fans after she unveiled her new look.





The sexy singer has been hitting the gym and has lost 16kgs but her curves are still on point.





While unveiling her new look, the mellow voiced beauty revealed her struggles with losing weight and how it affected her self-esteem.





She wrote: “I achieved something I had never thought possible and I’m proud of myself for it. For years, my weight was a genuine cause of pain - something I never openly discussed, maybe because of fear of insult, maybe because it was truly something that I thought I would never be able to overcome.





“Maybe because I was truly embarrassed and ashamed to be so heavy. I tried and failed, used horrible ‘quick-result’ methods of weight loss that never stuck. I broke myself down in my mind and could not see myself as anything other than a "’fat girl’.





“I destroyed my own self esteem. But in 2016 I made the decision that I would stop punishing myself and I would give myself permission to take my weight-loss into my own hands and find something I can commit to.





“And here we are! 16kgs (and a few to go), and a whole lot of self-esteem later, I am happy, and I am proud.”





See the photos below.





