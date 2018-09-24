Economist DAVID NDII flaunts his lavish house and bar full of expensive whiskies to prove a point (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 12:31
Monday, September 24, 2018 - Celebrated Kenyan economist and political strategist, David Ndii, has been forced to share photos of his lavish house to shut down a social media troll.
A twitter user with the handle @chillary40 claimed that Ndii always advises on investing in assets yet he owns none.
This prompted Ndii to share a photo of his lavish Nairobi home with an in-house bar full of expensive whiskies and personal library/ study.
Check out photos below.
